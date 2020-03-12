NCAA Men’s And Women’s College Basketball Tournaments Are Cancelled

Brandon Caldwell

The ramifications of coronavirus COVID-19 have affected the sports world dramatically in the last 24 hours. On Thursday (Mar. 12), the NCAA announced that it was canceling the upcoming men’s and women’s college basketball tournaments. The news comes hours after numerous conferences canceled their respective conference championship tournaments.

The single greatest month in sports has been taken from us due to the virus. Have to feel for all the senior student-athletes looking for their last go-around. #NCAA — Danny LeMoine (@dannylemoine12) March 12, 2020

Breaking: The NCAA has announced that the Division I men’s and women’s 2020 basketball tournaments have been canceled because of the coronavirus and its evolving threat to public health. pic.twitter.com/vRYThsP6yz — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) March 12, 2020

On Wednesday, Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert was announced as a positive test for the virus, becoming the first player in the league who was diagnosed. Hours later, teammate Donovan Mitchell had tested positive for COVID-19, prompting the NBA to effectively suspend the season until further notice.

Numerous states have announced suspensions and or cancellations of their basketball tournaments, athletic activities and more as the growing number of COVID-19 cases across the country expands.

