Floyd Mayweather’s Ex Josie Harris Found Dead In Car

Floyd Mayweather’s ex girlfriend Josie Harris has been found unresponsive in her car, per TMZ.

Jose Harris, mother of 3 was found in her car around 9:30 PM when a call to the police was made. Floyd and Harris had 3 children together. Harris was 40 years old at the time of her death. There has not been any clear indications in regards to what caused her death. From the first evaluations Police officials are saying it does not appear to be any signs of suicide.

Josie and Floyd had an on and off relationship that ended rocky where he found himself behind bars for 2 months for allegedly abusing Harris.

Our condolences go out to the families.

