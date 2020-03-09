Russ Rant: We Need The Facts About Coronavirus

Coronavirus is no joke, and Russ recognizes that at this point it is pretty clear that we can’t “rely on really good information out of the White House.” As far as he can see, those in the White House “have their own beliefs,” he explains. The things that the people in the White House believe are based on their own “personal beliefs,” not science or facts. According to the Trump admin the Coronavirus is a “democratic hoax” created to make Donald Trump look bad. But what’s interesting is that Trump canceled a trip to the CDC in Atlanta because he believed that someone there had the virus. But, if it is a hoax then Russ wants to know why he was nervous.