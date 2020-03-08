Solange Shuts Down Rumors She’s Dating Common

Bossip Staff

Solange isn’t wasting any time when it comes to setting the record straight.

She recently sparked some romance rumors with fellow musician Common after the two seemed to be pictured together at the Lena Horne Prize for Artists Creating Social Impact inaugural celebration at Town Hall in New York last week.

The image going around that features them side-by-side appears to be Photoshopped; Even though the two were both in attendance, they didn’t come together or take any photos..

As these rumors continued to spread online, Solange decided to take to Instagram to throw shade at anyone perpetuating the fake story. She posted a screenshot of the video for David G’s 2009 track titled, “Lying On Me.”

As if that wasn’t confirmation enough, the singer’s rep also issued a statement addressing the speculation more directly.

“Solange and Common are not seeing each other. Both artists attended the Lena Horne Prize event simply to honor Lena Horne’s Legacy,” read the statement, according to SOHH.

Back in November, Solange announced her separation from her husband of five years, Alan Ferguson, her husband of five years. Though many fans thought it seemed out of character for the songstress to address her personal life online, there were rumors surrounding their marriage for months, which many believe forced her to take to Instagram and set the record straight.

As for Common, he’s been linked to Tiffany Haddish since late last year following his split from political commentator Angela Rye. HEAD BACK TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

