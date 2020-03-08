Chicago Mother Arrested After Viewing Murdered Daughter’s Body

A Chicago mother passed out while viewing her deceased daughter’s body at a hospital. She woke up to being dragged to jail by police.

According to the Chicago Sun-Times, Nyisha Beemon’s daughter, Jaya Beemon, was fatally shot while at a convenience store on February 25th. While her mother was identifying the body at Chicago Medical Center, she ended up being arrested for allegedly resisting arrest. Police alleged that Beemon pushed and kicked an officer and she was charged with two misdemeanor counts of battery and resisting an officer.

Jaya Beemon

“They said I wasn’t grieving appropriately,” Nyisha Beemon told the Sun-Times “That’s a lie. Grieving is not against the law.”

This week the charges, which Beemon called bogus, have been dismissed. The Cook County state attorney’s office dismissed the charges Thursday (March 5), two days before Jaya’s funeral. The state attorney’s office had promised to “quickly dismiss the charges, so that a grieving mother can mourn the loss of her daughter in peace” and fortunately they followed through.

Beemon is pleased that the charges were dropped but is hoping that they will be removed from her record.

“I’m grateful she removed them, but those charges will still be on my record,” she said about the dismissal.

Jaya Beemon, who was a nursing student at Malcolm X College, was one of five people who were shot inside of a convenience store last month when three men came in and opened fire. She was the only fatality. There is a $12,000 reward for information that leads to finding the shooters.

Chicago Police Department’s director of public engagement, Glen Brooks, visited Beemon and apologized while also sharing his condolences. He said that the Chicago Police Department “regretted the circumstances that led to the arrest and shared our deepest condolence for the loss of her daughter, Jaya.”

The incident is being investigated internally.

