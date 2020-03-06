Megan Thee Stallion Talks Record Label Dispute: ‘I Won’t Allow Two Men To Bully Me’ [Video]

Megan Thee Stallion has dismissed the response issued but Rap-A-Lot Records founder J. Prince, who addressed her lawsuit against 1501 Certified Entertainment by describing it as “wrapped around lies and stupidity.”

The “Hot Girl Summer” rapper filed the lawsuit earlier this week, asking for her contract with 1501 to be terminated because it does not “conform to industry standards.”

“To be clear, I will stand up for myself and won’t allow two men to bully me,” she wrote on social media.

Megan also noted that the lawsuit has “nothing to do with anyone else including JAY-Z,” accusing J. Prince of turning the dispute into “a publicity stunt.”

While the court has allowed her to go against 1501’s wishes by dropping new music, Megan said the label has yet to approve the budget for latest album “Suga”. The hip-hop star doesn’t own her masters, while 1501 controls “50% of my copyright and 100% of the admin rights,” she said.

Megan claims the record deal she signed was bogus but J. Prince disagrees. “Megan along with her mother, who evidently could read (God rest her soul), negotiated a good deal,” he wrote in a post.

“Respect my deceased mother, she’s not here, you don’t know her, you weren’t involved,” Megan replied. “All the facts are public record available at the courthouse in Houston.”

Read the full statement below.

I’m extremely pleased that 1501 and Carl Crawford were denied the request to dissolve the Court order and try to stop my music from being released. I will proceed with the release of “SUGA” on Friday March 6.

This has nothing to do with anyone else including JAY-Z, stop deflecting and trying to make this a publicity stunt.

I want my rights.

The facts are:

1. 1501 doesn’t want to approve my budget to put out album that the court is allowing to be released.

2. 1501 tried to stop my release, I prevailed in court

3. 1501 tried to fight the decision today, the court denied 1501’s request

4. I don’t own my masters.

5. 1501 owns 50% of my copyright and 100% of the admin rights.

6. Right now, 60/40, but I’m responsible for the expenses associated to the recording.

7. I can be fined if I’m late to the studio by 1501

8. 1501 gets 30% of my tour, merch and any activity including books, film and more, I have to cover all expenses, and 1501 doesn’t provide any services nor does it have the obligation.

9. Farris is grinding with me, Carl has never spent hundreds of thousands of dollars, but all will be sorted in court.

Lastly respect my deceased mother, she’s not here, you don’t know her, you weren’t involved.

Carl should speak for himself.

All the facts are public record available at the courthouse in Houston.

