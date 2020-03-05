National Museum Of African American Music In Nashville Announces Opening Date

Nashville isn’t just for country music anymore.

After more than 20 years in development, the National Museum of African American Music (NMAAM) in downtown Nashville announced this week that it will officially open to guests on Thursday, September 3, 2020 kicking off a Labor Day weekend packed with grand opening events.

NMAAM features seven content galleries—six permanent and one rotating—that chronicle black musical traditions from the 1600s up to the present day. More than 50 genres and sub-genres of American music are explored from spirituals and gospel, to jazz, blues, hip-hop, R&B and more.

Advance tickets can now be purchased from the NMAAM website with general admission ticket prices ranging from $13 to $24.

