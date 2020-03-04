‘Bring It’ Star John Conner III Gets 9 Months In Prison For Raping Teen, Giving Him HIV

John Conner III, 30, a Tennessee dance teacher who appeared on the reality TV show “Bring It” has been sentenced to nine months in prison for raping a teenage student and exposing him to HIV.

According to the Washington Post, he must also serve four years of probation upon his release from prison, and register as a lifelong sex offender.

PEOPLE reports that Conner has two similar cases pending involving a 17-year-old and 24-year-old victim sex partners.

Investigators said Conner was 26 when he met his 16-year-old victim on social media in 2015.

The two had unprotected sex multiple times, and the teen was unknowingly exposed to HIV. Conner, who was diagnosed in January 2012, did not inform the boy of his HIV status.

The teen ultimately joined Conner’s dance team, the Infamous Dancerettes, who appeared on “Bring It,” which follows Coach Dianna “Miss D” Williams and her Dollhouse Dance Factory in Jackson, Mississippi.

Conner appeared on the show during the first season as the coach of Dynamic Diamond Dollz, and returned Season 2 as coach of the Infamous Dancerettes.

The teen discovered Conner had HIV a year after they met, and he later tested positive for the virus.

In a press release, Shelby County District Attorney General Amy Weirich previously confirmed that Conner avoided a trial by pleading guilty in November to felony charges of criminal exposure to HIV, statutory rape and solicitation of a minor.

Following his arrest, Conner reportedly made several posts on Facebook and Instagram defending himself.

