Russ Rant: LGBT Rights

If you’ve heard anything about Russ you know that he’s a big supporter of Gay rights. He recently got into a heated discussion with someone because he said that Mayor Pete didn’t get the Black vote because he is a gay man, and there is a lot of homophobia in the Black community. Then a gay man got involved and took the conversation to the next level. “I don’t care who you sleep with,” he says but he doesn’t want to have anyone’s sexuality forced on him. The difference between LGBT discrimination and discrimination against Black people is that Black people can’t hide their blackness.

Also On Black America Web: