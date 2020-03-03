Honey Pot Sales Surge After White Customers Post Negative Reviews

After detractors attempted to sabotage the good ratings of feminine care company The Honey Pot following CEO Beatrice Dixon‘s appearance in a surprisingly controversial Target ad, it seems that products actually flew off shelves.

As previously shared, the comment that somehow riled up people came at the end of the inspiring commercial when Dixon said, “The reason why it’s so important for Honey Pot to do well is so that the next Black girl that comes up with a great idea, she can have a better opportunity. That means a lot to me.”

People would take to The Honey Pot’s Trustpilot review page to leave negative commentary, accusing Dixon of being racist and vowing to not support a brand that they claimed only set out to empower and serve Black women.

“I said nothing about our product being only for black girls,” Dixon told Buzzfeed on Monday, pointing out that the company’s tagline is “made by humans with vaginas, for humans with vaginas.”

However, once Black women caught wind of this attack on her business for no good reason, they took to social media to spread the word. Many people, not even just Black women, eventually flocked to the Trustpilot page to offer positive reviews of the company. Some people were so hellbent on having Dixon’s back that even though they hadn’t tried The Honey Pot products, they gave glowing reviews for the company’s “hair” products. Their heart was in the right place.

In the end, the support far outweighed the negativity, and Dixon’s name was everywhere. She told Buzzfeed that sales spiked. They had gone up 20 to 30 percent since the ad was released on February 4 during Black History Month, and on Monday, she said they skyrocketed to a 40 to 50 percent increase for a typical day. Major coinage.

She also spoke with the ladies of The Real on Tuesday and said she wasn’t taking the unexpected backlash personally because it all played out in her favor.

“Sometimes things that are meant to be negative can be absolutely positive and this is one of those circumstances,” she said.

Co-host Loni Love seconded that: “‘Cause can I tell you, when I went to Target to go look for some Honey Pot, I went to five Targets, they was all sold out, okay?!”

