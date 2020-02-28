Skai Jackson Granted Restraining Order Against Bhad Bhabie After Rapper Threatens To ‘Kill’ Her

After rapper Bhad Bhabie, 16, hit up social media threatening to kill Disney star Skai Jackson, the actress registered for a restraining order against the teenage rapper.

TMZ reports that Jackson, 17, filed in L.A. on Thursday and a judge quickly granted the restraining order.

Bhabie has been ordered to stay 100 yards away from Skai, and can’t contact her after Jackson said she’s afraid to leave her house alone since being threatened.

We previously reported… Bhabie fired shots at Skai earlier this week in several clips posted on her Instagram. She calls out Jackson for “moving sneaky” and flirting with guys she’s been linked to. She also claims Skai is using a finsta (fake Instagram account) to talk smack about her. According to Black Twitter, her finsta name is 9treyprincess.

“I wanna know why every time I’m seen with a dude, bitches wanna get all up on they page?” Bhabie said on Instagram Live. “The b**ch is a huge fan! You’re a whole fan! She’s moving sneaky bro! Don’t go post about me on your fake page, bitch. If you got something to say about me, post it on your page. Show me you f***ing bold!”

Bhabie went on to mention rapper YoungBoy Never Broke Again, and how Skai allegedly called him “herpes d*ck.”

Last year, Bhabie got the rapper’s name tattooed on her hand, sparking rumors that they were boo’d up. But she dismissed the chatter, stating: “I did not get this tattoo to be with him or because I’m with him.”

In her latest video rant, she’s so incensed that Jackson is allegedly thirsting over the hip-hop star, that she threatens to kill her.

“I’m finna go to jail behind a Disney thot,” Bhabie said. “B**ch, what are you even doing in these men’s DMs? … Like you just trying to get me mad at this point. I see what you’re doing, and it’s going to get you killed. Like, that’s the thing: I’m gonna f***in’ kill you. Don’t post your location…because I’m coming.”

She went on to add, “You think I don’t see, that’s the funny thing. No I’m not pressed over some b**ch liking some dude’s pictures. It’s the principle.”

After news of the restraining order broke, Bhabie took to IG to respond. “You can try to hate me for responding to bulls*it with more bulls*it but that’s just who I am and I don’t apologize for none of it,” she wrote. “Go get your restraining order, Imma go get checks.”

