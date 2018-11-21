CLOSE
Entertainment
HomeEntertainmentEntertainment News

Skai Jackson Writing A Book About Life Lessons

Leave a comment

(Photo Credit PR Photos)  

Actress Skai Jackson will be adding author to her resumé by 2019. The Disney channel is penning a new book called “Reach for the Skai: How to Inspire, Empower, and Clapback.” The book will cover the 16-year-old’s, “lessons on life and rise to stardom, as well as the negative experiences that sometimes comes with living in the spotlight.”

She may be young bu she’s achieved success and is living in the spotlight so some may say she’s more than qualified to write on those topics.

The book is scheduled for release by fall 2019.

View this post on Instagram

Happy Saturday! 📖

A post shared by s k a i (@skaijackson) on

Child & Teen Stars Who Transitioned into Adult Stars
18 photos

HEAD BACK TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

books , Skai Jackson , Teen star

One thought on “Skai Jackson Writing A Book About Life Lessons

Add Your Comment

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Trending
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
In Studio Guests
The Way Erik Griffin’s Mind Works Is Hilarious
Lavell Crawford Makes A Mean ‘No Bake Lasagna’
Rebecca Crews Is Ready To Take The Music Industry By Storm!
Michael Jr.’s ‘More Than Funny’ Is Coming To Theaters For One Night Only
Uplifting Video
Uplifting News: 9-Year-Old Saves Classmate With The Heimlich Maneuver
Uplifting News: Alabama Man Creates Lawn Service Non Profit To Help Others
Uplifting News: 11-Year-Old Creates Doll Line To Promote Self Love
Uplifting News: Teen Siblings Create Life Saving App
Close