Skai Jackson Writing A Book About Life Lessons

Actress Skai Jackson will be adding author to her resumé by 2019. The Disney channel is penning a new book called “Reach for the Skai: How to Inspire, Empower, and Clapback.” The book will cover the 16-year-old’s, “lessons on life and rise to stardom, as well as the negative experiences that sometimes comes with living in the spotlight.”

She may be young bu she’s achieved success and is living in the spotlight so some may say she’s more than qualified to write on those topics.

The book is scheduled for release by fall 2019.

