Meet Myon Burrell, The Man That Sen. Amy Klobuchar May Have Wrongfully Convicted

A Minneapolis inmate who spent more than half his life so far behind bars says he was wrongfully convicted for murder and blames presidential candidate Sen. Amy Klobuchar, in part, for standing by what he calls an injustice.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON INSTAGRAM & TWITTER. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE

Myon Burrell, now 33, was convicted for the 2002 first-degree murder of 11-year-old Tyesha Edwards, who was shot by a stray bullet as she was doing homework inside her house. Burrell, who was 16 when he was arrested, as well as Hans Williams and Ike Tyson, two men in their early 20s at the time and not previously known to Burrell, were convicted and sentenced the following year. At the time, Klobuchar was the chief prosecutor of Hennepin County, where the case took place.

In May of 2003, a jury convicted Burrell of first degree murder. Klobuchar was no longer in the prosecutor’s office when Burrell was convicted a second time in 2008, but she has boasted her record as a “tough on crime” prosecutor while running for the U.S. Senate in 2006.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

In early February, an Associated Press report claimed there were several flaws with Burrell’s case at the time of the investigation — flaws that Burrell claims should lead to his exoneration. With no weapon found, the case against Burrell largely relied on testimony from a teen rival who, according to the AP, changed his story several times about who he said he saw at the crime scene.

He has since died. The AP investigation also questioned police tactics caught on camera, such as an investigator offering cash for names of potential suspects, even for hearsay from someone who said he knew nothing about the crime.

ABC’s Linsey Davis speaks with Burrell, currently serving a life sentence, to get his side of the story.

Also On Black America Web: