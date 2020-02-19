Ellen Hooks Up DC Teacher Who Treated Students To Day Of Pampering

After finding out that many of his students at Washington D.C.’s KIPP DC Arts and Technology Academy have never had a haircut because their families can’t afford it, pre-K/kindergarten teacher Azel Prather Jr. teamed up with local barbers, hairdressers, and nail technicians to treat his 40 students to a day of pampering.

Prather’s motto is “you look good, you feel good.” He also wanted to lessen the burden of the parents.

Ellen DeGeneres got wind of Mr. Prather and you already know that she hooked him up. He left the show with a brand new Hyundai Sonata, plus $20,000 in the trunk for The Prather Foundation.

Also, three of Prather’s students surprised him by joining him onstage.

