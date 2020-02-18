WATCH: What You Need To Know — February 18, 2020: Black Child Held In Mental Facility; Slave Block Removed; Barr Called To Resign

Here’s what you need to know, February 18, 2020:

1. Los Angeles Snuffs Out Over 65,000 Old Pot Convictions

2. 6-Year-Old Child Involuntarily Admitted Into Mental Health Facility

3. 176-Year -Old Slave Auction Block Removed, Finally

4. Don’t Fall For The Okie Doke: Trump and Attorney General Barr Are Strong As Ever

5. A Woman’s Work Is Never Done: Serena Williams Joins The Mom Project, Calls on Company Leaders to Hire More Moms

