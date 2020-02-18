Judge Hatchett’s Son Charles Sues Hospital For Wife’s Childbirth Death

A tragic case of a young mother who lost her life after a C-section highlights the ongoing maternal mortality crisis which disproportionately affects Black women and women of color.

Charles Johnson is a widower now after his wife Kira died three years ago following C-section surgery. He sat down with CNN to tell his heartbreaking story. Johnson’s mother is TV judge Glenda Hatchett, who is the grandmother to the two sons he had with his late wife. Johnson is gearing up to sue Cedars-Sinai Hospital in Los Angeles, California, claiming that the hospital acted negligently during the procedure.

Johnson alleges that the hospital staff did not diagnose or treat the hemorrhaging that caused Kira to lose her life until it was too late. Ten hours after she delivered son Langston, she was taken into surgery and did not survive it.

A man is suing Cedars-Sinai Hospital in Beverly Grove after his wife died during childbirth.​ https://t.co/nHexjUEMka — KTLA (@KTLA) February 18, 2020

Cedars-Sinai did not comment due to an ongoing policy about open investigations.

Johnson said he was forced to look into the maternal mortality rate after discovering that many other families suffered a similar fate, but now he wants to fight back for the sake of Kira’s legacy.

“If I can simply do something to ensure that I can send other mothers home with their precious babies, then it’s all worth it,” Johnson said.

