Dwyane Says Telling Gabrielle Union He Fathered A Child By Someone Else Was ‘Hardest Thing I Ever Did’

Dwyane Wade has opened up about the time he and Gabrielle Union had to put their relationship on pause because he got another woman pregnant.

The couple began dating in 2008 and married in 2014. But they split in 2013, which is when he fathered son Xavier. Wade said the ‘hardest thing I’ve ever had to do’ was tell Union that he got another woman pregnant while they were separated.

Wade talks about this and dishes further about his personal life in the upcoming ESPN documentary, “D. Wade: Life Unexpected,” which airs this weekend (Feb. 23).

“I had a child with someone else and I had to tell her,” Wade said in his documentary, according to Entertainment Tonight. “Hardest thing I’ve ever had to do is man up and tell Gabrielle Union that I’ve had a child with somebody else. I couldn’t sleep. I wasn’t eating.”

He added, “When you hold something in that you know is going to come out and you have this information and you know it’s gonna f–k somebody’s life up, that you care about, that you love, if it don’t hurt you, then you’re not human,” Wade explained.

“Me and Gab just went through something that you never want to go through and we still came out of it,” said the retired NBA star.

Union and Wade have been able to raise a seemingly happy family together, as he is father to 6-year-old Xavier, as well as Zaire 18, and 12-year-old Zaya, from his first marriage to their mother Siobvaughn Funches. He and Union also take care of his 18-year-old nephew, Dahveon. Their first child together, Kaavia, was born via surrogate in 2018.

Wade recently announced that his 12-year-old son Zion is transgender and now refers to be called Zaya.

“Me and my wife, Gabrielle Union, are proud parents of a child in the LGBTQ+ community,” he said during an appearance on Ellen. “And we are proud allies as well.

We take our roles and our responsibility as parents very seriously. So when our child comes home with a question, when a child comes home with an issue, when a child comes home with anything, it’s our job as parents to listen to that, to give them the best information that we can, to give them the best feedback that we can — and that doesn’t change because sexuality is now involved in it.”

