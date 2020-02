1. Black Man Gets A $600K Payday For Being Discriminated Against

2. Black Man Accused Of Double Murder Freed After 25 Years In Prison

3. Was James Brown Murdered?

4. Kaepernick Speaks: A New Book Will Answer Questions

5. The Perfect Valentine Movie

SUBSCRIBE to my newsletter, “What You Need to Know” http://bit.ly/2pRccKj

Also On Black America Web: