Mya Reveals Dress From Secret Wedding But Not Who Her Husband Is!

Have you heard? Mya is now a married woman! She said “I Do” in a super-secret wedding down in Seychelles … months ago!

According to sources, Mya walked down the aisle back in December in a very intimate ceremony on the island nation off the African coast. TMZ obtained the photo of her below on the beach in her gown … looking amazing.

If you’re still in shock about this sudden development, join the club. And no, we have no idea of who she married.

One reason is that she hasn’t publicly dated anyone in years.

In the past, she’s been linked to NFL stars DeSean Jackson and Larry Johnson, plus rappers Jay-Z and The Game. So, her partner’s got big shoes to fill, as TMZ notes.

This was Mya’s first walk down the aisle. As for the 40-year-old singer’s mystery ball and chain? In any event, Thirty Mile Zone says it has a call in to Maya’s peeps. We’ll see what they come up with.

Well, one thing we know is that the weather was on the one for the wedding (or at least the pic). So, congrats Mya, but, c’mon now, why won’t you tell us WHO you married?

Dang Mya, nosey people NEED ta know!

