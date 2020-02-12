Daughter Of Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson Joins WWE As First Fourth-Generation Wrestler

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson has announced that his 18-year-old daughter intends to continue the family’s WWE legacy after she officially signed a wrestling contract with the organization.

Simone Johnson is following in the footsteps of her famous father and grandfather Rocky “Soul Man” Johnson, and great-grandfather, Peter Maivia, who were WWE Hall-of-Famers.

This makes her the first ever fourth-generation WWE performer.

“It means the world to me,” Simone said in a statement. “To know that my family has such a personal connection to wrestling is really special to me and I feel grateful to have the opportunity, not only to wrestle, but to carry on that legacy.”

WWE made the announcement on Monday, saying the budding star is “on a path to become the first fourth-generation Superstar in WWE history.”

Simone will soon begin her training at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, CBS reports.

“Simone Johnson’s unbridled passion and incredible drive has earned her a coveted spot training with the elite athletes from around the world,” said WWE Executive Vice President Paul Levesque. “She’ll carry on the tradition of her incredible family lineage while creating her own impact as WWE’s first fourth generation Superstar.”

Following the announcement, Simone shared the exciting news on Instagram, writing “To the little girl who fell in love with wrestling & said ‘this will be my life one day’, this is for you. I’m humbled, grateful & ready to work. Let’s do this.”

The Rock also took to Instagram to gush over his kid.

“Congrats to my #1 born, Simone Johnson on officially signing her wrestling contract with @wwe @wwenxt and on her way to becoming the first ever 4th generation WWE athlete,” he wrote. “Carry our family name proudly, but your road will always be yours to create, earn & own.”

“While the legacy of the family may be your platform, your future will be uniquely yours to earn,” Simone’s mom, Dany Garcia, added.

