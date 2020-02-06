Erykah Badu To Drop New Perfume That Smells Like Her Vajajay

Erykah Badu has been working on a fragrance that smells like her vagina, as part of her new online store.

She announced the new perfume, called Badu’s Pussy, in an interview with 10 Magazine, calling it “olfactory tribute to what Badu calls her ‘superpower.’”

“There’s an urban legend that my pussy changes men,” she said. “The men that I fall in love with, and fall in love with me, change jobs and lives.”

Badu went on to explain the process behind making the incense.

“I took lots of pairs of my panties, cut them up into little pieces and burned them,” she said. “Even the ash is part of it.”

“The people deserve it!” she added.

During the interview, she also revealed that she no longer wears underwear, and discussed the heat she caught over the controversial comments she made in 2018 about Bill Cosby and Adolf Hitler.

In the 2018 interview with Vulture, Badu said she feels bad for “people who got hurt.”

“I love Bill Cosby, and I love what he’s done for the world. But if he’s sick, why would I be angry with him? The people who got hurt, I feel so bad for them. I want them to feel better, too. But sick people do evil things; hurt people hurt people,” she said.

Adding, “I don’t even know what anti-Semitic was before I was called it. I’m a humanist. I see good in everybody. I saw something good in Hitler.”

In her recent conversation with 10 Magazine, Badu said of the backlash she received over the comments, “People formed the ‘offendocracy. People are entitled to their opinions, but I think that group lynchings are ridiculous.”

Meanwhile, Badu’s Pussy will be available through her Badu World Market store on Feb. 20.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK . FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM

HEAD BACK TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE