Erykah Badu Wants You To Know Reports About Her Stalker Are ‘Overblown’

Erykah Badu has taken to social media to set the record straight about recent reports that a stalker broke into her home.

The eccentric singer shared a video discussing the incident, which she describes as “overblown.”

WFAA reported that a young male had been detained after allegedly trespassing on Badu’s property. A source says the singer referred to him as a “stalker,” adding that he allegedly flew from Detroit to Dallas to meet her and possibly collaborate on a project.

Peep what Erykah had to say about him via the clip below:

News of the stalker went viral after Rebecca Lopez at WFAA-TV tweeted that a stalker had been found inside Badu’s home.

“Dallas Police detained a man who was found trespassing in singer Erykah Badu’s home,” Lopez tweeted Monday evening. “Sources say the singer called him a stalker. He was issued a criminal trespass warning.”

Badu responded to the report with a video message, saying: “There was no break-in, stop it. Story overblown,” she explained. “The only thing that happened was there was a kid on Twitter[who] followed me. Had the hots for me. Came over, wanted to look at me. Wanted to do some music with me. Made a bad decision. Decided this might not be the best thing, then left.”

The Grammy-winning artist noted that it was her neighbors who called the cops after the suspicious male wandered around her neighborhood asking where she lived.

“The neighbors called the cops cause some strange kid was walking around asking where Erykah Badu lived,” she says. “Of course that’s a reason to raise a red flag, and everyone got upset. The city is in an uproar because a kid made a bad decision.”

The soulstress is not sure if the officers took the fanatic to jail or “to the bus stop.”

