Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis Charged With Battery After Caught On Camera Snatching Up Baby Mama

Battery charges for Baltimore’s Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis after a viral video shows the boxer allegedly snatching up his child’s mother during a Super Bowl weekend event.

The 25-year-old was caught on camera forcibly grabbing his ex-girlfriend, leading her out of a celebrity basketball game in Miami on Saturday.

Gervonta Davis rolled up ready to straight choke slam shorty pic.twitter.com/NLYHwzYI0i — 🇩🇴RIP Kobe Bryant🇨🇻🇬🇼🅙 (@mr_Iuares) February 1, 2020

After the video went viral, Davis admitted to his aggressive behavior, but denied abusing the woman.

Florida police said Davis turned himself in Tuesday.

His mug shot is pictured below.

NEWS RELEASE- ARREST pic.twitter.com/CGeovmA8os — Coral Gables Police (@CoralGablesPD) February 4, 2020

