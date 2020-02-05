Russ Parr Morning Show
HomeRuss Parr Morning ShowRuss Parr Show Trending

Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis Charged With Battery After Caught On Camera Snatching Up Baby Mama

Flow Weekend' Celebrity Basketball Bash

Source: Brian Stukes / Getty

Battery charges for Baltimore’s Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis after a viral video shows the boxer allegedly snatching up his child’s mother during a Super Bowl weekend event.

The 25-year-old was caught on camera forcibly grabbing his ex-girlfriend, leading her out of a celebrity basketball game in Miami on Saturday.

After the video went viral, Davis admitted to his aggressive behavior, but denied abusing the woman.

Florida police said Davis turned himself in Tuesday.

His mug shot is pictured below.

 

Source: CBS Baltimore

 

Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis Charged With Battery After Caught On Camera Snatching Up Baby Mama  was originally published on 92q.com

Also On Black America Web:
The Ten Most Interesting Little Known Black History Facts
10 photos
Close