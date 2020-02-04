Mariah Carey Accuses Ex-Assistant Of Destroying Evidence In $5 Million Battle Over Alleged Extortion Attempt

Mariah Carey is accusing her former assistant of destroying key evidence that the singer believes would prove the woman attempted to blackmail her.

According to court documents obtained by The Blast, Carey is making the allegations against her ex-employee, Lianna Shakhnazaryan.

In 2019, Carey sued Shakhnazaryan accusing her of filming “intimate videos” of her without permission. She said the assistant blackmailed her with the videos and tried to extort her for $8 million. Mariah hired Shakhnazarian to be her assistant in 2015. In her lawsuit, she claims Shakhnazarian “turned out to be a grifter, a Peeping (Tom)asina and an extortionist. “ She is seeking $5 million in damages.