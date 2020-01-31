Mali Music Signs With RCA Inspiration, Debuts New Single “Let Go” [VIDEO]

In today’s epic news, Billboard reported that RCA Inspiration signed Mali Music. Too add to it, Mali Music debuted a lyric video for his new single titled “Let Go” and it’s everything we’ve been missing!

“Let Go” is classic Mali Music: Soulful grit with runs that’ll make you throw your hands up. Written by Mali himself, the song embodies hope and perseverance.

“Mali is one of the most talented and creative artists of this era,” RCA Inspiration VP of Artist Development, Ron Hill, said of the singer/songwriter. “I’m excited to partner with him and the K Approved Enterprises’ team to usher in the next phase of his career.”

Mali Music says his new partnership with RCA Inspiration is a dream come true.

“This feels like my purpose is being fulfilled,” he says. “Not only am I excited about what’s coming down the pipeline for me, I’m also proud of how it’s being prepared, and confident in the ability of each individual connected to my success.”

Listen to a snippet of Mali Music’s new single, “Let Go,” below.

