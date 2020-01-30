O.J. Simpson Won’t Autograph Nicole Brown-Related Collectibles – Everything Else Is A Go!

O.J. Simpson is reportedly secretly selling autographed memorabilia, but he refuses to sign items related to his murdered ex-wife.

Page Six writes, “Simpson is caught in something of a commercial Catch-22: Charging money to sign collectibles is one of the few ways he’s able to make cash, but he doesn’t want his creditors — including Nicole Brown’s family — knowing how much memorabilia he’s scribbling on, or what he’s raking in from it.

The outlet added, “So, we’re told, the disgraced 72-year-old former NFL star has started signing memorabilia on the sly.”

Simpson owes Brown’s family more than $35 million, awarded to them after he was found to be liable for her death.

Sources say Simpson’s “intermediaries reach out to individual collectors to arrange “private signings,” the report states

“There’s no mass e-mails or anything like that,” said an insider. “Dealers have to go directly to clients.”

According to the source, Simpson will “sign anything, except items related to the [Nicole Brown and Ron Goldman murders]. He doesn’t want that kind of thing out there.”

In related news, a new movie currently available on digital platforms proposes that Simpson may not have killed Nicole.

Described as the “true story of the most notorious murder of the 20th century,” the upcoming film “The Murder of Nicole Brown Simpson” suggests convicted serial killer Glen Rogers, better known as “The Cross Country Killer” or “The Casanova Killer,” may have killed her, per The Daily Beast.

Rogers has reportedly “claimed on numerous occasions that O.J. Simpson had hired him to break into Nicole Brown Simpson’s home to steal jewelry, and that the former football star told him, “You may have to kill the bitch,” the outlet writes.

The 2012 documentary, “My Brother the Serial Killer” explored the theory that Rogers murdered both Nicole and Ron Goldman.

HEAD BACK TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE