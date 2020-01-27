Manwell Glenn Remembers Kobe Bryant

Yesterday the world suffered an enormous loss in the death of Kobe Bryant, his 13-year-old daughter Gianna and 7 others. Manwell Glenn is a long time Philadelphia radio host who says the city where Bryant went to high school will always love and honor him. Glenn says the first words out of his mouth when he got the news was “Philadelphia, we’ve got a death in the family.”

He believes that if you’re going to talk about Kobe you’ve got to go back to the beginning, which was Philly. His father played for the 76ers and Kobe attended High School there before he went into the NBA. Bryant was “everything,” to Philly. Everyone in Philly knew that Kobe was ready, even as early as 12-years-old. And he says “the rest is history.”

