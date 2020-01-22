‘What’s Happening!!’ Star Ernest Lee Thomas Is Fit As A Fiddle At 70

Ernest Lee Thomas of “What’s Happening!!” fame seems to be aging like fine wine and living his best life.

Thomas, 70, appears to fit as a fiddle as he leads quite an active life, which he shares on his Instagram.

So what’s been up with Thomas since the end of his hit comedy series back in the day?

According to his website, the actor “manages new talent and is producing several shows currently in development with his production company, Bravokid Entertainment.”

He also played Mr. Omar in “Everybody Hates Chris,” and appeared in “Malcolm X,” starring Denzel Washington.

Here’s more about Thomas via news.amomama.com:

The actor has not shrunken with age, and where most men his age, spot a pot belly from letting themselves go, the Indiana-born actor has an attractive physique.

He is on three mainstream social media platforms and maintains an active account on all three.

One of his latest Twitter posts got shared during the new year, and he used his IG to inform his fans of his induction into the Hall of Fame of the Los Angeles Black Music and Film Awards. His Facebook page is also up to date.

Thomas has also written two books; “Conversations with My Mother: Food for Mind, Body, and Soul,” with his mom, Liza Latham. He described his second book, 2018’s “From Raj to Riches,” as: “A blueprint on how to make it in the mercurial world of entertainment and life. It’s about putting God first, and everything else will follow.”

When he’s not “acting, writing or managing talent, he’s sharing his wealth of knowledge and life experiences with the community at large,” according to Thomas’ official website.

And there you have it.

HEAD BACK TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

Also On Black America Web: