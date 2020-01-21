‘LAHHA’ Star Erica Dixon Sparks Debate For Not Vaccinating Babies

In case you missed it a while back, “Love and Hip Hop Atlanta” star Erica Dixon gave birth to twin girls this past May. She opened up at that time about the pain of having to leave them in the hospital for undisclosed health reasons and praying that they would get to be with her soon enough.
Thankfully, though, the twins were able to come home and seem to be quite healthy and happy. This is all great to see and good news for fans who prayed for her and the girls when they were still hospitalized:
But the support the 35-year-old mother of three initially received has turned into some criticism after she revealed late last weekend that she had chosen not to vaccinate the girls, who are eight months old.
“Never been vaccinated and have never been sick,” she wrote on Twitter.
“If an unvaccinated child is exposed to a disease germ, the child’s body may not be strong enough to fight the disease,” the site says. “Before vaccines, many children died from diseases that vaccines now prevent, such as whooping cough, measles, and polio. Those same germs exist today, but because babies are protected by vaccines, we don’t see these diseases nearly as often.”
“Immunizing individual children also helps to protect the health of our community,” the site adds, “especially those people who cannot be immunized (children who are too young to be vaccinated, or those who can’t receive certain vaccines for medical reasons), and the small proportion of people who don’t respond to a particular vaccine.”
There are plenty warnings out there about the importance of vaccinating your kids and what can happen if you don’t, and there are also those against vaccinations who connect them to autism. But at the end of the day, those are Dixon’s babies and if she feels they will be fine and don’t need preventative measures, such as vaccines, she can do as she pleases.
Once you make it public, though, you can’t be surprised when people have some not so nice opinions. Hit the flip to see how Twitter reacted to the news that Dixon is choosing not to vaccinate her daughters.
