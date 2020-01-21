‘LAHHA’ Star Erica Dixon Sparks Debate For Not Vaccinating Babies

In case you missed it a while back, “Love and Hip Hop Atlanta” star Erica Dixon gave birth to twin girls this past May. She opened up at that time about the pain of having to leave them in the hospital for undisclosed health reasons and praying that they would get to be with her soon enough.

Thankfully, though, the twins were able to come home and seem to be quite healthy and happy. This is all great to see and good news for fans who prayed for her and the girls when they were still hospitalized:

But the support the 35-year-old mother of three initially received has turned into some criticism after she revealed late last weekend that she had chosen not to vaccinate the girls, who are eight months old.

“Never been vaccinated and have never been sick,” she wrote on Twitter.