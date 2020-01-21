Jonathan McReynolds & Koryn Hawthorne To Host Stellar Awards 2020 + Nominees Announced

The 35th Annual Stellar Awards are approaching and this year’s hosts have been announced: Jonathan McReynolds and Koryn Hawthorne have been given the honor and will serve as the youngest hosts in Stellar Awards history!
The Stellar Awards go down Friday, March 27th at The Orleans Arena in Las Vegas. While the Clark Sisters are set to be honored with the James Cleland Lifetime Achievement Awards, Donald Lawrence & the Tri-City Singers lead nominations with nine nods, Kirk Franklin follows with eight nominations and Tasha Cobbs -Leonard and JJ Hairston follow with seven each.
Check out a list of more nominees below!
ARTIST OF THE YEAR:
Donald Lawrence Presents the Tri-City Singers
JJ Hairston
Kirk Franklin
Tasha Cobbs Leonard
SONG OF THE YEAR:
“Big” – Michael MClure
“Deliver Me (This is my Exodus)” – Donald Lawrence ft. Le’Andria Johnson
“Love Theory” – Kirk Franklin
“This is a Move” – Tasha Cobbs Leonard
MALE VOCALIST OF THE YEAR:
JJ Hairston
Kirk Franklin
Todd Dulaney
William Murphy
CONTEMPORARY MALE VOCALIST OF THE YEAR:
Donald Lawrence
Kirk Franklin
Todd Dulaney
Wiliam Murphy
CONTEMPORARY FEMALE VOCALIST OF THE YEAR:
Casey J
Kierra Sheard
Kim Person
Tasha Cobbs Leonard
TRADITIONAL MALE VOCALIST OF THE YEAR:
Bishop Paul S. Morton
Earl Bynum
John P. Kee
Kurt Carr
TRADITIONAL FEMALE VOCALIST OF THE YEAR:
Christina Bell
Jekalyn Carr
Le’Andria Johnson
Maranda Curtis
SINGLE OF THE YEAR:
“Blessings on Blessings” – Anthony Brown & group therAPy
“Deliver Me (This is My Exodus)” – Donald Lawrence ft. Le’Andria Johnson
“Love Theory” – Kirk Fraklin
“Big” – Pastor Mike Jr.
NEW ARTIST OF THE YEAR:
Fresh Start Worship
Jerard & Jovaun
Kim Person
Pastor Mike Jr.
ALBUM OF THE YEAR:
Goshen – Donald Lawrence Presents the Tri-City Singers
Miracle Worker – JJ Hairston
Long Live Love – Kirk Franklin
Heart. Passion. Pursuit. (Live at Passion City Church) – Tasha Cobbs Leonard
CHOIR OF THE YEAR:
Bishop Paul S. Morton & the Full Gospel Ministry of Worship
Donald Lawrence Presents the Tri-City Singers
JJ Hairston
John P. Kee
DUO/CHORUS GROUP OF THE YEAR:
Fresh Start Worship
Kurt Carr & The Kurt Carr Singers
The Group Fire
The Walls Group
Here’s a bonus: Get Up! Mornings with Erica Campbell was nominated as well!
For the full list of nominees, tickets and more info on Stellar Awards 2020, visit thestellarawards.com.
