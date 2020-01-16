New Orleans Police Issue Arrest Warrant For Odell Beckham, Jr. After Police Butt Slap

First, let’s just say that New Orleans police officers might wanna learn to lighten up. With that in mind, know that NOPD has issued an arrest warrant for Odell Beckham Jr.The New Orleans Police Dept.’s warrant is for a lightweight, misdemeanor simple battery charge.

They’re going after the Cleveland Browns wide receiver because he appeared to have slapped a police officer’s buttocks late Monday night following LSU’s victory in the College Football Playoff National Championship, reports USA Today.

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER:

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

The site also reported that New Orleans Police public information officer Aaron Looney confirmed the news of the arrest warrant being issued Thursday morning but added that there would be no other statements or materials released at this time.Beckham was not arrested following the alleged incident.

“We are aware of the incident and have been in touch with Odell and his representatives on the matter,” a Browns spokesperson said Thursday in a statement. “They are cooperating with the proper authorities to appropriately address the situation.”

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM

Now an NFLer, Beckham, 27, played at LSU and has been in the news for his actions while celebrating LSU’s 42-25 victory against Clemson in the national championship game. He was also captured on video apparently handing out cash (but was it real or funny-money?) to multiple LSU players on the field in the moments after the game concluded.

Meanwhile, LSU said it would investigate whether the money Beckham handed out was real. LSU associate athletic director Robert Munson had told reporters Tuesday that “it was a joke” and that “the bills were fake.”

LSU’s winning quarterback, Joe Burrow, says the money was real, and that he’s not subject to any NCAA sanctions as he’s no longer a student-athlete. No other player who received money has made a comment.

On Wednesday, the University issued a statement that said “apparent cash may have also been given to LSU student-athletes.”

“We are aware of the situation regarding Odell Beckham Jr. interacting with LSU student-athletes and others unaffiliated with the team following the championship game Monday night,” said a statement released by LSU. “Initial information suggested bills that were exchanged were novelty bills. Information and footage reviewed since shows apparent cash may have also been given to LSU student-athletes.

“We were in contact with the NCAA and the SEC immediately upon learning of this situation in which some of our student-athletes may have been placed in a compromising position. We are working with our student-athletes, the NCAA and the SEC in order to rectify the situation.”

Beckham, a six-year veteran in the NFL, just completed his first season in Cleveland and caught 74 passes for 1,035 yards and four touchdowns.

HEAD BACK TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

Also On Black America Web: