Trick Daddy Responds To His Unflattering Mugshot: ‘I Have Lupus’

Oh-oh, looks like somebody might wanna consider apologizing for making fun of rapper/restaurant owner Trick Daddy‘s hairline in his recent mug shot.

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER:

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

The mugshot came in the wake of his arrest for alleged cocaine possession and a DUI. However, because of the photo, most folks were fixated on his strange-looking hairline.

RELATED: Trick Daddy Arrested For DUI, Cocaine Possession

The problem is no one knew his hair loss was due to him being afflicted with lupus, reports theJasmineBrand.

In the wake of commenters and comedians having fun at his expense, the 45-year-old Miami based rapper, whose legal name is Maurice Young, took to his Facebook page to vent his frustration:

“Let me get this right .. you lie on me .. make fun of the fact that I Have lupus … and all this just for likes .. thank god im strong .. everything is funny until it hits close to home .. my feelings don’t hurt easily I’m too worried about waking up tomorrow.”

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM

Trick Daddy was diagnosed with lupus years ago, but he says he no longer takes the medicine to treat it. Instead, during his interview on “The Breakfast Club” back in 2014, he said he smokes weed laced with cocaine to treat the disease.

“When I smoke weed and coke, the worst thing that’s gonna happen to me is I’mma got to sleep or eat,” he said. “If I take lupus medicine, I gotta take a pill for this pill, a pill for that pill… then I gotta go back to the doctor every Thursday and give them my money.”

As far as the arrest itself Daddy was busted after he allegedly drove recklessly near Miami Gardens over the weekend. He was taken into custody and later admitted that he had five drinks earlier that night. Unfortunately for him, police also found cocaine and a rolled-up one-dollar bill in his possession.

PHOTO: Miami-Dade Police Department

HEAD BACK TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

Also On Black America Web: