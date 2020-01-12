$10 Billion, 10 Years Later: Haiti Shows Little Progress

What You Need To Know:

Sunday marked the 10th anniversary of the Haiti Earthquake. On Tuesday, January 12, 2010, a 7.0 magnitude earthquake struck the country just before 5 PM. Depending upon the statistics submitted, the number of deaths ranged from 100,000 to over 300,000 lives lost as a result of the devastating earthquake. An estimated $10 billion was donated to rebuild the country. Sadly, the current President of Haiti, Jovenal Moise, recently admitted there is little progress to report.

We can’t be everywhere, nor can we do everything, but we cannot forget Haiti. Over the last week, there have been reports of additional damage being done to Puerto Rico and other Caribbean nations and islands.

This is in the wake of awful hurricanes. The horrific effects of wildfires from California to the continent of Australia are still top of mind as well. Residents in South Texas are still affected by unbelievable flooding. But if we can help in any way, in our own ways, please remember Haiti, Puerto Rico, Australia, California, Houston, and Louisiana.

