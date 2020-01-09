The Effects of the Iran Missile Strikes

What You Need To Know:

The country of Iran struck back at the United States Tuesday night with more than a dozen missiles aimed at Iraqi military bases that also host the American military. This was their retaliation for the drone attack that killed General Soleimani. Donald Trump addressed the country Wednesday morning and reported there were no fatalities in the missile strikes. The President added there will be some economic sanctions against Iran, but there doesn’t appear to be any more missile attacks…for now.

Why You Need To Know:

For the last week, discussions have ramped up about what the missile attacks mean: Are we at war? What does this mean about the Selective Service for which our young men have registered? Can/Will they be called to serve in the military? Did you see how quickly gas prices jumped last week? And, how slowwwwwwly they are dropping now?

(SOURCE: CNN)

