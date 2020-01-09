She NOT Ready: Nancy Pelosi Will Send Impeachment Articles To Senate Soon

What You Need To Know:

Several weeks after impeaching Donald Trump in the House, Speaker Nancy Pelosi has not sent the two articles of impeachment to the Senate. During her Thursday press conference, Pelosi said she’s not holding them indefinitely. Adding, “I’ll send them over when I’m ready. And that will probably be soon.”

Why You Need To Know:

As long as Madam Speaker holds on to the official charges against Donald Trump, people will continue to ask Pelosi and Senate Majority Leader McConnell, what’s the hold-up? That question leads to the matter that Democrats have been pushing for and from which Republicans run — calling witnesses during the Senate trial.

(SOURCE: AP VIA BLACKAMERICAWEB)

