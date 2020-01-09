Listen to the Rickey Smiley Morning Show, Weekdays From 6am – 10am EST

What You Need To Know:

The Rickey Smiley Morning Show debuted on this Monday, syndicated weekdays from 6a-10a ET. The Rickey Smiley Morning Show is quick-paced and anchored by one of the nation’s most popular comedians. Easily entertaining a wide variety of listeners, the “can’t miss a minute” morning show perfectly blends music, exclusive comedy, and spiritual entertainment with today’s hottest topics in news, entertainment, and sports. Rounding out the show is a cast of personalities known to spark engagement and laughs:

Eva Marcille – Mom, model, and entrepreneur who contributes a relatable woman’s point of view with a sharp wit and sometimes challenging position

Gary Wit Da Tea – Listeners count on Gary for the hottest entertainment gossip and a colorful opinion on just about everything

Da Brat – The same in-your-face candor that made her a hip hop star makes her a listener favorite, bringing wit, humor and a fresh outlook every morning

Rock T – A sports analyst with a hip hop flair, he not only reports the sports news…he predicts it as well

Special K – A master at finding the funny in the headlines, Special K takes the role of news correspondent to hilarious new levels

Why You Need To Know:

This is personal to me. We need to support Rickey Smiley because when Rickey Smiley wins, Tom Joyner continues to win. No, the show is not the same show and it shouldn’t be. Rickey is his own man and has built a stellar career of his own for over 25 years and he’s extremely funny. Yes, Tom Joyner is a groundbreaking hero in our community who built a platform for others to showcase their individual talents, inform and empower our community, and to have fun. That’s what the Rickey Smiley Morning Show is doing,

Monday through Fridays from 6am-10am EST. Find him on your radio, app, or stream. Make Tom proud and support this brother!

(SOURCE: RICKEY SMILEY MORNING SHOW)

