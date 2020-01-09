FAKETEXTS …Army Says Text Messages Saying, “You’ve Been Selected For The Military Draft,” Are Fake

What You Need To Know:

The Army wants citizens to know that they are not being called to military service by text. In the wake of the conflict between the U.S. and Iran, there has been a rash of fake text messages telling recipients they have been drafted.

Why You Need To Know:

First, military service is voluntary. There has not been a military draft for over 40 years. Second, although young men are instructed to sign up with Selective Service after their 18th birthday, this does not mean automatic enlistment. The U.S. Army Recruiting Command is investigating the texts, much like fake Social Security and IRS messages, tell the recipient to call the sender before reporting to a military office “for immediate departure to Iran.”

(SOURCE: CNN)

