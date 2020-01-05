U.S. Postal Service Issuing Gwen Ifill Black Heritage Forever Stamp

What You Need To Know:

The United Postal Service previously announced that the honor of the 43rd stamp in its Black Heritage Series will be bestowed upon trailblazing journalist, Gwen Ifill. She really blazed a trail for so many. Sadly, her 2016 death left a hole in the hearts of so many and in our society. She was a friend and a mentor for many including yours truly.

Why You Need To Know:

The celebration of the life and legacy of Gwen Ifill will continue at the Stamp Dedication Ceremony, Thursday, January 30, 2020, at 11 AM at the Metropolitan African Methodist Episcopal Church in Washington, D.C.

Also On Black America Web: