Say Her Name: Pittsburgh Artist Tonee Turner Missing

What You Need To Know:

Tonee Turner is a young African American woman, missing for the last week from the Pittsburgh area. The Pittsburgh artist was last seen at a local tea shop around 6 PM Monday, December 30. Her personal belongings, including her phone, wallet, and keys were discovered later that night, but not returned to a family member until the next night.

Why You Need To Know:

As with other people of color who are reported missing, authorities report this is an open investigation, and they are doing all they can. We need them to do more. Tonee’s family, friends and her art community are doing all they can. Tonee is 5 feet 2 inches tall, light complexion, and 130 pounds with chin-length hair. If you have any information about the 22-year-old woman pictured above, please call 412-323-7800.

