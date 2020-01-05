17-Year-Old Football Star, Bryce Gowdy, Commits Suicide

What You Need To Know:

Days before 17-year-old Bryce Gowdy was preparing to make the biggest move of his life, he committed suicide. The highly sought after football star completed studies early at his Florida high school and was scheduled to begin his college career on a full athletic scholarship at Georgia Tech today. Instead, on the night of December 30, Bryce stepped in front of a moving train, killing himself. As the story unfolds, it’s no surprise this young man was troubled, but could his life have been saved?

Bryce’s family was homeless. His mother, Winelle, worked, but her pay was not steady. The family’s home was a car by day, followed by a search for shelters by night. Bryce’s responsibilities included school, football, work, and the biggest job of all, being the “head of the family.” As with everything, there are disagreements among family members about Bryce’s state of mind. His mother said his behavior was becoming more paranoid, including having visions. Winelle admitted to her son she had her own demons to fight, and that she wasn’t strong enough to help him.

Finally, last Monday night, during a stay in a hotel room, his mother’s request to retrieve a blanket from their car, sent him out into the night, never to return.

Why You Need To Know:

This can’t be repeated enough— there are Bryces and Winelles among us. Let this tragic story be a lesson. We must become more observant of the signs from our students, families, friends, or neighbors. Let’s talk and also seek help from professionals. As the Homeland Security slogan says, “If you see something, say something.” Sadly, Bryce cannot be saved, but hopefully, his mother and brothers, along with other Bryces in the world, can.

Also On Black America Web: