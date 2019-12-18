School Resource Officer Fired, Criminally Charged For Assault On Child Under 12 [Video]

The North Carolina school resource officer who was caught on camera physically abusing a child has been terminated and charged with a misdemeanor.

Warren Durham was fired after having been placed on paid leave Friday, according to the News Observer. He went viral last week after surveillance video was posted to Facebook showing the Vance County Middle School resource officer body slamming an 11-year-old student in a hallway. He then picks him up and slams the boy to the ground a second time. He yanks the child up from the ground and they continue walking.

In case you missed it, watch the disturbing scene via the clip above.

Warren Durham, the Vance County sheriff's deputy who brutally assaulted an 11-year-old child at his school, has been criminally charged – with MISDEMEANORS, including assault on a child under 12 and child abuse. He faces a maximum of 90 days in jail.https://t.co/gxGWVNb7xc — Rebecca Kavanagh (@DrRJKavanagh) December 18, 2019

The incident sparked national outcry and calls for Durham’s termination. Sheriff Curtis R. Brame announced on Monday that the officer was fired and that the incident is under review by the State Bureau of Investigation.

“We appreciate all concerns regarding this matter,” Brame said in a statement. “However, we will ask that everyone remain patient while this investigation is ongoing.”

“We are better than this. This child deserved better than this,” Vance County Schools Superintendent Anthony Jackson said during a press conference on Monday according to CNN. “We will work tirelessly to ensure that this never happens again to another child in our school system.”

The grandfather of the student in the video says he forgives the officer for handling his grandchild so roughly.

“As a pastor I have to forgive him. I have no choice. But I still want justice done,” Pastor John Miles said. “As a grandfather, I’m just hurt right now.”

Durham has reportedly been criminally charged – with misdemeanors, including assault on a child under 12 and child abuse. He faces a maximum of 90 days in jail.

