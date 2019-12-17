Whoopi Shuts Down Meghan McCain On ‘The View’ [WATCH]

Lead host of “The View,” Whoopi Goldberg, finally silenced Meghan McCain after the political commentator insisted on interrupting her co-hosts for the umpteenth time.

The panelists were engaged in a heated discussion about Trump’s impending impeachment, and McCain began to over talk all of the other women to get her point across.

“Do you want to hear a conservative perspective on this show ever?” McCain said accusingly as Whoopi tried to throw to a commercial. Whoopi stopped her trajectory to put McCain in her place.

“Girl, please stop talking,” Goldberg said. “Please stop talking right now because you know what?”

McCain reacted to the demand childishly, saying she “won’t talk [for] the rest of the show.”

“I’m okay with that,” Goldberg said, which left the audience on pins and needles. “I’m okay with that if you are going to behave like this.”

The tense encounter set Twitter on fire, with the verbal sparring popping up as a trending topic on the platform.

McCain responded to the ordeal, doubling down on her stance that the conservative voice is being attacked.

“Pretending half the country doesn’t exist won’t make them disappear. The culture war is real, and Americans who aren’t part of the overwhelmingly anti-conservative media deserve to have their views represented.”

Pretending half the country doesn't exist won't make them disappear. The culture war is real, and Americans who aren't part of the overwhelmingly anti-conservative media deserve to have their views represented. — Meghan McCain (@MeghanMcCain) December 16, 2019 Pointing out things that are true is part of my job even if it angers people and even if it's politically inconvenient. https://t.co/HbHRQdATJ3 — Meghan McCain (@MeghanMcCain) December 16, 2019 Dems and Rs alike need to confront the ugly truth: both parties are failing to be impartial jurors. I won't be quiet, even if the reality reflects poorly on the entire political establishment. I have a responsibility to speak for the 50% that feels media doesn't represent them. — Meghan McCain (@MeghanMcCain) December 16, 2019

This latest Whoopi vs Meghan power battle comes in a string of word wars between the two hosts. In October, Whoopi cut to commercial after Meghan refused to stop talking over the other panelists.

You can watch below: