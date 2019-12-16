Tommy Hilfiger Wants To Collab With Lizzo + Singer Invited To Dance With Houston Rockets’ Cheerleaders

Days after making a spectacle of herself by twerking at a Lakers game with her ass cheeks out, famed fashion designer Tommy Hilfiger says he wants to collab with Lizzo, and the Houston Rockets have invited the singer and her “millennial mammy” act to their court.

The Houston Rockets extended an invitation to Lizzo to dance with their cheerleaders, the Clutch City Dancers.

On Dec. 11, the team tweeted: “@Lizzo, we like your moves! You have an open invite to come home to Houston and dance with @OfficialCCD on the court any time!”

Lizzo accepted the invitation, tweeting: “I’ll be there with bells on my booty.”

But sports fans are hoping she sits this one out.

When Lizzo stopped by CBS This Morning, she explained why she isn’t bothered by the hate she has received over the thong-revealing dress.

“You know how long it took me to fall in love with this body?” she said. “My butt was my least favorite thing about myself and I learned to love it and that was the thing everybody can’t stop talking about.”

Lizzo claims that deciding to get up and dance at the game wearing a thong-revealing dress was a spontaneous decision. But critics are convinced it was a tacky PR moved concocted by her handlers that was timed with the release of her Time magazine cover that dropped this week.

Meanwhile, Tommy Hilfiger has big plans for that butt, as he explained to TMZ while leaving an Autism Speaks event Wednesday night at David Yurman Jewelry in L.A.. He was asked about his upcoming collabs with artists and seemed over the moon about possibly teaming with Lizzo — scroll up peep the clip above.