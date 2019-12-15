Turner Wins Re-Election, Brad Jordan Falls Short In District D Race

After the dust settled on the most expensive mayoral race in city history, Sylvester Turner won re-election against Tony Buzbee on Saturday night.

“Let this campaign be a reminder that you can grow up and still live in the ‘hood, and still be the mayor of the fourth largest city in the United States of America,” Turner said at his victory party at the George R. Brown Convention Center. “My dad and mom said to their nine kids, ‘You can compete. You can do well. We may not have what somebody else has. We may not drive what somebody else drives. But Sylvester, you can still compete.’ And tonight in this city, you have reaffirmed the message of my parents.”

Turner captured 56 percent of the vote according to complete, yet unofficial results, six weeks after Buzbee and a strong contingent of candidates attempting to unseat him helped force a runoff. Buzbee earned 44 percent of the vote and declared that he didn’t “lose” the race but rather he was “out of time”.

Elsewhere on Election Night, Carolyn Evans-Shabazz defeated Brad “Scarface” Jordan by a 62 to 37 percent margin. The race had gained national attention due to the fact that Jordan, who for decades was one of the staples of Houston hip-hop and the genre in general, announced a city council run over the summer.

