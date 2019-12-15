According to AJC , a shooting took place at the Cumberland Mall in Cobb County. Police say they responded to a call around 1:30pm about shots fired at the mall. Official who spoke on the matter say the shooting was not random and the parties involved knew one another.

Two suspects, 18-year-old Zaire Dhanoolal,of Marietta, and 19-year-old Joweer Ponce of Marietta were arrested after they were ID’d on surveillance camera and by one of the shooting targets, reports WSB-TV Altanta. A video was posted to social media showing shoppers running for their lives as shots rang out in the background.

PHOTO: Cobb County Sheriff’s Office

One Injured, Two Arrested In Shooting At Atlanta’s Cumberland Mall [VIDEO] was originally published on hotspotatl.com

