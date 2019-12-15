Mathew Knowles Walks Back Jagged Edge Harassment Of Destiny’s Child Allegations

Last week, Mathew Knowles revealed in an interview with DJ Vlad that he felt members of Jagged Edge “constantly harassed” the members of Destiny’s Child, who were then minors, while on tour. Now he is clearing up his comments due to some taking them out of context.

The former manager to the girls group said when he said they harassed the girls, he didn’t mean sexually harassed.

“I feel the need to clarify that I did not say the girls were sexually harassed while on tour with Jagged Edge in the 2000s,” Knowles told Page Six. I said ‘harassed.’ The term ‘sexual harassment’ may imply to some to mean physical advances. I would classify the harassment they encountered more as unwelcome and inappropriate remarks to minors from adults who should have known better.”

While promoting his new book, Destiny’s Child: The Untold Story, Knowles said there were two specific members of Jagged Edge who were hounding Beyonce and Kelly Rowland while they were sharing a tour bus. Knowles said at one point he had to stop them from sharing the tour bus.

“Now remember, the girls are minors. They’re minors. They’re 16 years old. The guys are 21, 22 years old,” he said. “I have a fiduciary duty with minors by the law. There is a certain way I have to manage that. I got a call from Kelly and Beyoncé and I talk about this in the book in detail, saying that they were constantly being harassed by two of the members of Jagged Edge. I couldn’t have that. I literally had to put the guys off the bus in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.”

Under a post that reads, ” A lie don’t care who tell it,” JE member Brian Casey responded denying these allegations.

“One thing I have learned from my 20 plus years in this business and it’s always something. It’s actually funny how far people go to sell something,” he wrote in the caption.

