The 2019 Billboard Women In Music Awards brought out some of the best in the industry and honored our favorite icons in the music business in Los Angeles on Thursday evening at the Hollywood Paladium. The event honored our industry favorites including Alicia Keys, who got the American Express Impact Award, Megan Thee Stallion, who was honored with the Powerhouse Award, and Nicki Minaj who was presented with the Game Changer Award. Singer Normani and actress Jameela Jamil were in attendance to present awards to the winner.

The red carpet was all about power suits and showing face. Stars were serving suits and hairstyles to show off their face with either braids or slick ponytails. Keep on clicking to see our favorite red carpet moments from the evening.

RED CARPET RUNDOWN: The Billboard Women In Music Awards was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

