“This is for my family and all the plus-size women who have messaged me asking for the Gabrielle Union Collection. This partnership goes beyond offering a more inclusive and extended size range, it was a deliberate effort to focus on a technical fit that celebrates curves,” Union said.

The 13-piece collection feature tons of holiday party dresses. Get ready to highlight your curves for every Christmas and New Years Eve party you attend this year. Prices range from $70 to $200.

Union began designing for New York & Company in 2017. Since their collaboration, her collections have elevated the brand. Extending her ideas and designs to the Fashion to Figure family is evidence that this partnership is strong and here to stay.

With the recent loss of her contract with America’s Got Talent, this new venture should brighten her spirits. Union’s work ethic and dedication to empowering and uplifting women is shown in everything she does, including this collection.

The line is currently available on www.FashiontoFigure.com. What do you think? Are you here for this new collaboration?

Gabrielle Union Launches A Plus Size Collection With Fashion To Figure was originally published on hellobeautiful.com