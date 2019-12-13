Amazon Reportedly Drops $25M For Rights To Peter Berg’s ‘Unfiltered’ Documentary About Rihanna

Amazon has reportedly paid $25 million for an untitled documentary about singer/cosmetics mogul Rihanna.

Directed by Peter Berg, who worked with Rihanna on the 2012 sci-fi action film “Battleship,” the project was first announced back in 2017 via The Hollywood Reporter.

Berg shared details about the documentary during a THR interview.

“We’ve got about a thousand hours of footage,” the director told the outlet at the time. “That was a fun change of pace … to go travel with Rihanna around Europe, and Rihanna is surrounded by girls. We were in Nice [France]. She was going to do a concert on Bastille Day. And that truck driver who killed all those people plowed through them right in front of our hotel. So even in me trying to do something light, I had a very, very front-row seat to something that horrific.”

Berg told Deadline the doc will be more of “a character study” that provides an “unfiltered look” into RiRi’s life and career as well as her business and humanitarian efforts.

The production company provided the following description for the Rihanna documentary:

Peter Berg’s bold and innovative Rihanna is an unfiltered look into Rihanna’s life, providing a glimpse into the evolution of one of the world’s most well-known pop artists. With unparalleled access into the singer’s life and over 1200 hours of footage, the doc takes us on a journey through private insights into Rihanna’s personality and humor, philosophies on work, family and love that are both moving and inspirational.

It is unclear when the Rihanna documentary will be released.

In related news, Forbes has unveiled its annual ranking of the 100 most powerful women in the world, and Rihanna and Beyoncé (along with Taylor Swift) were the only musicians named on the list, at the 61st and 66th slots, respectively, per BET.com.

