Zoe Saldana Calls Out Internet Trolls Sharing Fake Nude Photos Of Her

Zoe Saldana made time to clap back at Internet trolls who are posting a fake NSFW image of the actress on social media.

“Whoever the f–k you are, stop posting this false picture of me,” Saldana captioned the since-deleted Instagram post. According to The Daily Mail, where you can see the photo in question, she threatened to “report immediately” anyone who shares it.

“Let it be known I am no victim and I do not suffer in silence,” she wrote of the image. “I have never, nor will I ever have pictures like this taken of my body or myself.”

She added, “This is not a real picture for anyone reading this. This is violating, offensive and insulting for women.”

That's a wrap, Na'vi Nation! 💙 It's our last day of live-action filming in 2019, and we're celebrating with a sneak peek. 👀 Check out this photo of the aft well deck section of the Sea Dragon, a massive mothership that carries an array of other sea-going craft in the sequels. pic.twitter.com/AXgAve6aTG — Avatar (@officialavatar) November 29, 2019

The advent of deepfake videos have celebrities and politicians understandably concerned. As noted by CNET, “Deepfakes are video forgeries that make people appear to be doing or saying things they aren’t. Deepfake software has made manipulated videos accessible and increasingly harder to detect as fake,” the outlet writes.

“I defend myself and defend all women that cannot speak for themselves,” Saldana wrote in her post. “You will not hide like a coward on this platform and think you can get away with it.”

In related news, the actress has completed filming this year for James Cameron’s forthcoming “Avatar” sequel.

The official Avatar Twitter account shared a behind-the-scenes photo Friday to mark the end of the production, and offered a look at a craft called the “Sea Dragon.”

“That’s a wrap, Na’vi Nation!” the photo was captioned. “It’s our last day of live-action filming in 2019, and we’re celebrating with a sneak peek. Check out this photo of the aft well deck section of the Sea Dragon, a massive mothership that carries an array of other sea-going craft in the sequels.”

Check out the Twitter post above.

“Avatar 2” is expected to arrive in theaters on December 17, 2021. Three additional sequels are planned.

